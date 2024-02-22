Enovis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million. On…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $455 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $445.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.3 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

