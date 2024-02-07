EnerSys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported net income of $76.2 million in its…

EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported net income of $76.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $861.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.98 to $2.08.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENS

