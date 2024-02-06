Energizer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $716.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $712.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 70 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share.

