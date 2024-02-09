Enbridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.28 billion. The…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.28 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $8.37 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.33 billion, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.33 billion.

