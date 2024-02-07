Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.4 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.58.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

