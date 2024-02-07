Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $142…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $142 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.26.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.