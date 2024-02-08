Emcore: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in…

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $25 million.

