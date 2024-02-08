EGain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $22.6 million to $23 million for the fiscal third quarter.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 29 cents to 31 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $92 million to $93 million.

