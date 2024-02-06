Edwards Lifesciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $369.9 million.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $369.9 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Edwards Lifesciences expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EW

