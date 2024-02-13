Ecolab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $405.2…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $405.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.37 billion, or $4.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.37.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

