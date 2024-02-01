Eaton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $946 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $946 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.22 billion, or $8.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.21 to $2.31.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.95 to $10.35 per share.

