E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $26.9…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $270.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.7 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.84 to $2.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.