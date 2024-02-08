Dynatrace: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $42.7…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $42.7 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $365.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $372 million to $377 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.16 to $1.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion.

