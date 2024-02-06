DuPont de Nemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $423 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.9 billion to $12.3 billion.

