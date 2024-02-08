Duke Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1 billion.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.21 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.84 billion, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.06 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK

