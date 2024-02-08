DTE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $419 million. The…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $419 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.97 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.97 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $6.76 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.54 to $6.83 per share.

