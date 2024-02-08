Doximity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $48 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $135.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $115.9 million to $116.9 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $473.3 million to $474.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.