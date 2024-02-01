Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported profit of $100 million in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported profit of $100 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $163.1 million in the period.

