Dominion Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $273 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $273 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.99 billion, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.