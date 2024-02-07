Disney: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.91 billion.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $23.55 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.41 billion.

Disney expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 per share.

