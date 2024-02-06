Diodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $25.3 million in its…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $25.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $322.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $227.2 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

