Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $14.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.5 million.

Digital Turbine expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 54 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $547 million to $553 million.

Digital Turbine shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.04, a decline of 71% in the last 12 months.

