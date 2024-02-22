DiamondRock Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $38.6 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 18 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $8.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $263.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $198.5 million. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

DiamondRock Hospitality expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 88 cents to $1.02 per share.

