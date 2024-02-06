DHT Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $35.4 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $35.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $143.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $94.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.4 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $390.4 million.

