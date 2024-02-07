DHI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $151.9 million.

