DexCom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $256.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion.

