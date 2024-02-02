Deutsche Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Friday reported net income of $1.51 billion in its fourth quarter.
The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $15.57 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.81 billion, missing Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.16 billion, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.68 billion.
