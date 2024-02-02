Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Deutsche Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 5:12 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Friday reported net income of $1.51 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.57 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.81 billion, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.16 billion, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DB

