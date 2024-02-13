Denny’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.9 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $463.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.