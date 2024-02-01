Deckers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $397 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $15.11.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.40 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $26.25 to $26.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.