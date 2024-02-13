DaVita HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $150.7 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $150.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $691.5 million, or $7.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.14 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

