Datadog: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $589.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $566.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.6 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $587 million to $591 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion.

