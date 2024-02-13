Danaos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $149.9 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $7.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.99 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $249.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $576.3 million, or $28.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $973.6 million.

