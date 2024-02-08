CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.9…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $223.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66.5 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $209 million to $215 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.81 per share, with revenue ranging from $920 million to $930 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.