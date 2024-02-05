Curo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Monday reported a loss of $43.5 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Monday reported a loss of $43.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $266.7 million, or $6.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $672.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.