Curis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.03 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.4 million, or $8.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $10 million.

