Cummins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.43 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $10.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.41 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $735 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.07 billion.

