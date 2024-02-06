CTS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its…

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.5 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $550.4 million.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $530 million to $570 million.

