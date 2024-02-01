CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported profit of $9.2 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported profit of $9.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $175 million in the period.

