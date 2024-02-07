CSG Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.7…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $297.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $273.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.2 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.14 billion.

