Coursera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $116.6 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $635.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $172 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $740 million.

