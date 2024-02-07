Coty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $180.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $180.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 47 cents per share.

