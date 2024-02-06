Container Store: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Container Store expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Container Store expects full-year results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 37 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $842 million to $847 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCS

