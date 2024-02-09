Construction Partners: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.8…

Listen now to WTOP News

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

The Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $396.5 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.