Consol Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $5.05.

The coal company posted revenue of $649.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $655.9 million, or $19.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

Consol Energy shares have declined almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.

