ConocoPhillips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $15.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.96 billion, or $9.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.57 billion.

