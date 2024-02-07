Confluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $213.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $442.7 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $777 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Confluent said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $212 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 17 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $950 million.

Confluent shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.29, a decline of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFLT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.