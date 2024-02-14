Conduent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $953 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $296 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

