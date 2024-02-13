Comstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.6…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.6 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $410.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

