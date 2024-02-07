Compass: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Wednesday reported a loss…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $75.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $341.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.2 million.

