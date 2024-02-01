Columbia Sportswear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.3 million.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.3 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.4 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Columbia Sportswear expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $753 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLM

